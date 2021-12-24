100% eligible population in Delhi jabbed with 1st dose: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi has inoculated 100 per cent of its eligible beneficiaries with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," he tweeted.

Till December 23, 147.85 lakh people had been administered the first dose, while 104.26 lakh had got their second dose.

Meanwhile, with the emergence of the new Covid variant - Omicron, 118 people had tested positive for the virus and one life was lost.





A total of 61,322 tests were conducted in the national capital in 24 hours, ending Thursday.

As per the official figure, Delhi has recorded over 96 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight.

Till Thursday, 14,42,633 positive cases, 25,103 deaths and 14,16,846 recoveries were reported in the capital.

In view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

"As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival related gatherings and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi," the DDMA order read.

Moreover, capacity at public places like restaurants, auditoriums and Assembly halls has again been reduced to 50 per cent, while gatherings at wedding functions have been capped at 200 persons to curb the spread of the new Covid variant.

"All district magistrates as well as DCPs shall conduct surprise checks and raids in their respective areas and shall take strict penal action against the defaulters," the DDMA stated.