107 MPs and MLAs in India have declared cases of 'hate speech' against them: report

Kolkata: A total of 107 Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) have declared cases against them relating to hate speeches, according to a latest report prepared jointly by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW).

As per the report, a copy of which is available with IANS, the report has been prepared analysing the case of a total of 4,768 MPs and MLAs - 763 MPs and 4,005 MLAs.

As per the report, a total of 33 MPs and 74 MLAs, among those analysed have declared cases relating to hate speeches.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list on this count with 16 such cases, followed by Bihar at 12 and Tamil Nadu and Telangana with nine such cases each.

Maharashtra has eight such lawmakers, Assam seven, and Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal six each.

While five such cases have been reported from Karnataka, the figures for Delhi and Jharkhand are four each, while Punjab and Uttarakhand have reported three such cases each and Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tripura two each.

Only one such case has been reported from Kerala.

Among the national parties, the BJP has reported maximum such cases at 42, followed by the Congress at 15, Aam Aadmi Party at seven, and the CPI-M at 1.

Among the regional parties, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, and the YSRCP are at the top with 5 each, followed by RJD at four. The figures for the Trinamool Congress and the AIUDF are two each.

As per the suggestion given by the ADR on this count, the model code of conduct given by the Election Commission of India for the guidance of political parties and candidates should be amended to the extent that effect is given to the sub section (3A) of section 123 of the RPA, 1951.

"The first part of the Code i.e. General Conduct should expressly provide a provision that prohibits any kind of speech that promotes, or attempts to promote, feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language, by a candidate or his agent or any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of that candidate or for prejudicially affecting the election of any candidate," the report has read.