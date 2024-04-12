11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter

An 11-year-old girl in Ghaziabad was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in a disturbing event. Rather than rescuing her kid, her mother mistreated and abused her in order to hide the stepfather's wrongdoing. In addition, the accused had harassed the victim's brother, who was 14 years old.



When the girl could no longer stand the abuse from the accused, she fled her home and made her way to Delhi. Upon discovering her on an abandoned road, the Delhi Police apprehended both her mother and stepfather. The girl had been raped, as determined by a subsequent medical investigation.

The victim, her mother, and her two brothers returned to their hometown after the girl's father passed away a few years prior, according to the authorities. However, the girl, her mother, and her sons went back to Ghaziabad a few days later. After that, she married a man and moved into her neighborhood with him. At that time, the victim's stepfather, the accused, began forcing his stepwife into prostitution and sexually assaulted the girl.

When the victim's older brother complained, the accused also abused him. Instead of encouraging and shielding her younger sister from her stepfather's wrongdoings, the mother started torturing her. Unbelievably, the mother also threatened to murder her daughter if she told anybody about the crime.

The girl fled the Ghaziabad home, distraught and afraid after witnessing her mother and stepfather's abuse, heading for Delhi. Later, she was discovered by the Delhi Police in a despondent state on an abandoned road.

On April 9, the Delhi Police made a formal complaint, after which the case was forwarded to the Loni Police. The victim's mother and stepfather were then taken into custody.

The girl underwent a medical evaluation, and it was determined that she had been sexually assaulted. The victim has been taken to a children's home in Delhi, according to Bhaskar Verma, ACP, Ankur Vihar, Ghaziabad.