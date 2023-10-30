12 kids hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Bengal’s Bankura

Kolkata: As many as 12 children were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in West Bengal's Bankura district on Monday.

The children complained of uneasiness after consuming food at a local Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) centre, also called Anganwadi Service centre at Chatna area.

All the kids, aged between two and three years, were immediately admitted to a local hospital.

At the time of filing the report, the condition of all the kids were stated to be stable and out of danger.

Initial investigation has revealed that a lizard had fallen into the cooking pot which went unnoticed by the cooks and the supervisors.

The in-charge of the Anganwadi services centre concerned said that an investigation is underway to figure out laxity on part of the cooks and supervisors in ensuring maximum precaution at the time of cooking.

However, the development has created panic in the area since a lot of local people are dependent on the food supplies by the ICDS centre concerned for supply of food for their children.

The local people have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and have also demanded disciplinary action if any worker of the centre is found guilty of negligence towards duty.