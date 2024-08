12 new industrial cities approved to boost mfg

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved 12 new industrial cities in 10 states on the lines of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Dholera in Gujarat to boost domestic manufacturing with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.



These industrial areas will be in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan, and one in Haryana.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The Cabinet "has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore", Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the meeting. Briefing reporters on the decision, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the projects are expected to complete in the next three years by 2027. NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated one million direct and up to three million indirect jobs being created through these planned areas. These projects will create an investment potential of about Rs 1.52 lakh crore. The decision followed the announcement by the government in the Budget for the development of 'plug and play' industrial parks in or near 100 cities in partnership with states and the private sector to boost manufacturing. Eight such cities are already under different stages of implementation.

Trunk infrastructure has been created in four cities -- Dholera (Gujarat), Auric (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (Madhya Pradesh) and Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and allotment of land plots is underway for the industry. Similarly, in the other four -- Tumakuru in Karnataka, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana, and Dadri, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the government's special purpose vehicle (SPV) is in the process of constructing the basic infrastructure like road connectivity, water and power supply.