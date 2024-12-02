15 Countries Where You Drive with an Indian License: IDP Rules for the USA, UK, Australia and Beyond!

Going abroad is a wonderful journey we can only fantasize about. Good news for Indian drivers! Your Indian driving licence can open the doors of exotic road trips in countries all over the world. Let’s check out some of these amazing places where you can drive without any problems with your Indian licence.

List of Foreign Countries accepting Indian driving license

Switzerland

The beautiful vistas and villages of Switzerland are best seen by car. You may drive around with your Indian driving licence for a year. Remember to drive on the right and obey traffic regulations.

France

France’s vineyards, cities and coastal roads are all lovely places to take a drive. Your Indian driving licence in France is valid for one year, provided that it has not been translated yet into French. Remember, drive on the right side of the road!

USA

There is a rule for IDP requirements for Indians. The USA is a big country, with endless possibilities for road trips. The majority of US states accept Indian licence and let you drive a rental car for up to a year. Just get your licence translated into English, and bring along the I-94 form that demonstrates you have entered the country.

UK

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland accept Indian license holders for up to a year. But you can only drive certain types of cars as specified in your Indian license. Remember to drive on the left side of the road when travelling in the UK.

Australia

The landscapes and beaches of Australia are ideal for road trips. Your Indian driving licence is valid in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory for up to one year. Stay on the left-hand side of the road!

Sweden

Sweden is an ideal country to drive through with its beautiful highways and picturesque cities. Your Indian driving licence is valid for up to a year in Sweden, but you have to submit it in English or one of the official languages. Please bring another ID with you if possible, along with your licence.

South Africa

With a mix of scenery and wildlife, South Africa offers an entirely different experience to visit by car. You can drive your Indian driving licence for a year, as long as it is in English. Bring a foreign driving licence along for convenience.

Singapore

Singapore is an urban metropolis with good roads, which makes it a fantastic place for drivers. In Singapore, your Indian driving licence is valid for one year but you must have it in English or translated into English.

Germany

The autobahns and the motorways of Germany offer the ultimate driving pleasure. It is permissible to drive in India for six months, provided it is in English or German. After six months, you need an international usage of driving licence or a German licence.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s scenic drive and winding roads make for a road-tripper’s dream. You can drive around this glorious nation for up to one year with your Indian driving license. Just make sure your licence is in English or translated by an authorized translator.

Canada

Canada is a welcoming country for Indian drivers and gives you the option to drive there on your Indian driving licence for up to three months. The privilege depends on whether your license is current and available in English or French. Some provinces may also require an IDP, so you’ll need to have one before setting out.

Spain

If you have an Indian Driving Licence, after you have passed the residency registration, you are allowed to drive on the Spanish roads for up to six months. The driving licence you hold in India must be in English if you want it to be valid in Spain. Be sure to include it with an acceptable form of identification when you’re driving around the country.

Finland

Finland is another country that accepts an Indian driving licence. Finland permits drivers who have an Indian driving licence to drive within the country for between 6 months and 1 year. The precise time depends on the health insurance you carry.

Malaysia

Malaysia is one of the South-East Asian nations in which an Indian driving license is valid. A driving licence issued in India should be written in English or in Malay. Translation services can be sought at the Indian Embassy in India or Malaysia if the licence is in any other language.

Bhutan

Bhutan is one of the other Asian nations that accepts an Indian driving licence. There are other papers that you require, including your passport and voting identification. Nevertheless, due to the rough and narrow roads of Bhutan, driving should be performed by a local professional driver

These are just some of the best countries in which you can drive your Indian driving licence and take it on the road. Nevertheless, before embarking on your global driving adventure, here are some things you need to remember.