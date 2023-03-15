17 lakh Maha govt staff go on strike for OPS

Mumbai: An indefinite strike of government employees demanding implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) began in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The government has warned of action against the striking employees while it offered to consider their demand.

The unions, however, said they want an immediate announcement. The government, on the other hand, has said that they cannot give any assurances without studying its financial implications.

"We are yet to receive the correct figures but over 17 lakh employees are on strike and we will continue our protest until our demand is fulfilled," said Vishwas Katkar, Convenor of the steering committee of the government employees unions.