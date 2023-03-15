  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

17 lakh Maha govt staff go on strike for OPS

17 lakh Maha govt staff go on strike for OPS
x
Highlights

An indefinite strike of government employees demanding implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) began in Maharashtra on Tuesday

Mumbai: An indefinite strike of government employees demanding implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) began in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The government has warned of action against the striking employees while it offered to consider their demand.

The unions, however, said they want an immediate announcement. The government, on the other hand, has said that they cannot give any assurances without studying its financial implications.

"We are yet to receive the correct figures but over 17 lakh employees are on strike and we will continue our protest until our demand is fulfilled," said Vishwas Katkar, Convenor of the steering committee of the government employees unions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X