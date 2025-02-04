Live
- Delhi CM Atishi booked for violating MCC; her supporters for attacking police
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
Just In
170 suffer food poisoning after eating temple prasad
At least 170 people fell ill after consuming food during a feast organised at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official from the health department said on Monday.
Bhopal : At least 170 people fell ill after consuming food during a feast organised at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official from the health department said on Monday.
The affected persons were from villages under the Mamoni Kala gram panchayat, where a mass feast was organised at a temple on Saturday, the official said.
District medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar said the preliminary investigation revealed that villagers suffered food poisoning.
However, food samples were collected, and the actual cause will be confirmed once the investigation report arrives, he said.
He said that as many as 170 people who complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever were examined and are undergoing treatment.
The health department is keeping an eye on the situation and has deployed a team of six doctors at Mamoni Kala, Ladaipura and Tarpan Ka Purba villages, the official said. Vinod Mishra, husband of Mamoni Kala Gram Panchayat sarpanch, said 200 people fell ill after consuming food in the mass feast.