Live
- 'Bigg Boss 17' teaser: Salman Khan flaunts new look, says 'it's all about Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'
- Purvanchal sees surge in number of girl students in higher education
- YS Jagan expresses happiness over launch of medical colleges, wishes students to excel
- NTPC top performer in Nifty’s rally from 19k to 20k
- Cyberabad police warns of strict actions against protests on Chandrababu’s arrest
- Send off towards the Sun for Aditya-L1 spacecraft on Sep 19: ISRO
- White coat revolution will act as a protective shield for Telangana - KCR
- BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
- Rumblings in Bengal Cong over INDIA bloc's vacant chair for Abhishek Banerjee
- Elon Musk finds USB Type-C charging on the Apple iPhone 15 amazing
Just In
18 children missing in Bihar boat accident
Muzaffarpur: Search is still underway by rescue teams to trace 18 children, almost eight hours after they went missing following a boat capsize in...
Muzaffarpur: Search is still underway by rescue teams to trace 18 children, almost eight hours after they went missing following a boat capsize in Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said. The boat was carrying 30 children, and 12 of them have so far been rescued, they said.
The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river when the children were going to school, the officials said. Talking to reporters in Muzaffarpur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Rescue operation is underway… I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency.
The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families.” Kumar was here in the morning to review the progress of ongoing projects in the district. Talking to PTI, District Magistrate Pranav Kumar said, “All efforts are being made to trace the 18 missing children. We have also deployed divers from neighbouring districts. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been engaged in the rescue operation as well.”