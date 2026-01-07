1st hydrogen-powered train to hit tracks in Haryana soon

Chandigarh: Haryana is set to witness the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate it later this month. Northern Railway's ambitious project, which will operate between Jind and Sonipat, is in its final stages of preparation.

A stable and uninterrupted 11 KV power supply has been ensured for the hydrogen plant established in Jind, which will provide fuel for the train during its final commissioning and regular operations.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday held a hybrid meeting with officials from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to review the project.