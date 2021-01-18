2 coaches of Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derails in Lucknow

Lucknow/New Delhi: Two coaches of the Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derailed near Lucknow on Monday, however, no passenger were injured in the incident, official said.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said the two coaches of Amritsar-Jaynagar Express train derailed soon after its departure from platform number one of Charbagh station in Lucknow division at 7.50 a.m.

While one coach was derailed by all wheels, the other was by one wheel.

NR officials said that senior railway officers have reached the accident site.