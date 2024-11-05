294 illegal colonies to be legalised soon

Gurugram : People residing in 294 illegal colonies of Gurugram are expected to get a big relief as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has completed the survey of these colonies and submitted its report to the government.

These colonies can be regularised as soon as the government approves so that lakhs of residents living here will be able to get basic amenities like water, roads, sewer and street lights for the first time.

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department issued a list of these colonies to the MCG in February 2023, in which it was directed to regularise them as per the prescribed standards.

Under this, the survey has examined standards like road width of the colonies, area of the colony and validity of the land.

This work took eight months in which the corporation ensured that all the colonies were assessed in depth during the survey.

These colonies were mainly settled illegally around or between the regular colonies of the MCG limits, which include areas like Maruti Kunj, Shriram Colony, Saraswati Enclave Extension, and Ashok Vihar Phase-2.

According to the new guidelines of the government, to regularise any illegal colony, it should have a six-meter road and an area of at least two acres. Also, the colony should not be a part of any government scheme or agricultural land.

Based on these standards, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a list of those colonies that fulfil these conditions, and now a proposal has been sent to regularise these colonies. District Town Planner (DTP) of the MCG said that the survey of 294 illegal colonies of the city has been completed, and its report has been sent to the headquarters. “The colonies which follow the prescribed rules will be announced to be regularised from the headquarters,” he said.