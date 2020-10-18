2nd wave of Covid can’t be ruled out in winter

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member VK Paul said on Sunday, but he added that the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season.

Paul, who is also the chief of an expert panel coordinating efforts to tackle the pandemic in the country, in an interview said that once the Covid-19 vaccine is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens.

"In India, the new coronavirus cases and number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states.

"However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend," Paul said.

He is heading the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).