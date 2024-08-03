Live
3 coaching centres sealed in Gurugram for flouting building norms
Gurugram: Following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi recently, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a sealing drive targeting coaching centres flouting building norms in the district.
As part of the action, the MCG sealed three coaching centres operating from basements in Old DLF, Krishna Colony, and Khandsa Road areas on Saturday.
A direction in this regard was given by MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar. Under the campaign, the enforcement teams of all four zones of the MCG have launched a sealing drive in their respective areas.
In compliance with the instructions received, enforcement teams of Zone-1 and Zone-2 visited Krishna Colony, Sector 4, Sector 7, Adarsh Nagar, Railway Road, Old Delhi Road, Sector 14, Old DLF, etc., and asked the coaching centre operators to produce all the documents related to building plans, approvals, etc., by Monday.
Similarly, the enforcement team for Zone 3 carried out a similar drive in Saraswati Vihar, Sector 42, DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, 2, Sector 44, Sector 55, and other areas.
"The matter concerns children's lives, so no negligence will be tolerated. If any coaching centre is found violating the norms, action will be taken to seal it. There should be safety measures in the basements and necessary arrangements for evacuation during disasters should be made in advance," the MCG Commissioner said.