3 KISS students clear Odisha Civil Services exam

Bhubaneswar: Three students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination, the results of which were declared by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday.

The students who came out successful are Biswanath Ranjan Kisan of Sundargarh, Falguni Shabar of Nuapada and Sanatan Majhi of Kalahandi. Sanatan, a native of Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district, belongs to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

In another development, 10 students from KISS have qualified in the UGC-NET examination held by the University Grants Commission (UGC) this year. Golak Kaher and Balaram Champia have been selected for Junior Research Fellowship. The other students who cleared the UGC-NET exam are Jayanthi Majhi, Kuntala Jani, Bharti Kujur, Revathi Singh, Keshav Majhi, Debahuti Puta, Santharam Majhi and Jayanthi Bhoi.

KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated all the successful students of Odisha Civil Services and UGC-NET examinations. KISS provides special training to its

students to perform well in various competitive examinations at both national and State levels, he said.