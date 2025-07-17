3 more U’khand forest officials suspended

Rishikesh: Three more forest personnel have been suspended in connection with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami being taken on a safari in Corbett Tiger Reserve in a gypsy that did not have a valid fitness certificate, officials said.

Uttarakhand Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sameer Sinha said the action was taken based on the inquiry report submitted by Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra regarding the incident that occurred on July 6.

The suspended officials include a senior administrative officer, an administrative officer, and the chief assistant of the sanctuary. They were suspended for negligence in duty, he said.

The gypsy driver had already been suspended earlier in the case, bringing the total number of suspensions to four so far.

Chief Minister Dhami had gone on a jungle safari in the Corbett Tiger Reserve on July 6. After the visit, it was revealed that the vehicle used for the safari had not had a valid fitness certificate for the past five years.

Following concerns raised over the lapse in the chief minister’s security, a departmental inquiry was initiated.