  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

33 held for illegal sale of cough syrup

33 held for illegal sale of cough syrup
x
Highlights

Odisha Police on Monday arrested 33 persons from Sambalpur in connection with illegal sale of cough syrup. Police also seized 16,000 cough syrup bottles during raids in the district.

Sambalpur: Odisha Police on Monday arrested 33 persons from Sambalpur in connection with illegal sale of cough syrup. Police also seized 16,000 cough syrup bottles during raids in the district. A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur and 26 persons were arrested, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

He said the bottles were brought to Sambalpur from Hooghly district of West Bengal for consumption during Holi and elections.

In another case, police seized 5,500 cough syrup bottles in the district and arrested seven persons, including a woman, SDPO (Sambalpur Sadar), Tophan Bag, said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X