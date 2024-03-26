33 held for illegal sale of cough syrup

Sambalpur: Odisha Police on Monday arrested 33 persons from Sambalpur in connection with illegal sale of cough syrup. Police also seized 16,000 cough syrup bottles during raids in the district. A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur and 26 persons were arrested, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

He said the bottles were brought to Sambalpur from Hooghly district of West Bengal for consumption during Holi and elections.

In another case, police seized 5,500 cough syrup bottles in the district and arrested seven persons, including a woman, SDPO (Sambalpur Sadar), Tophan Bag, said.