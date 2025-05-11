36 flagship schemes to build Viksit Odisha by 2036

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his government has prepared 36 flagship programmes to build a prosperous and ‘Viksit Odisha’ by its centenary year in 2036.Majhi said this at a consultation workshop on preparation of Vision Odisha 2036 and 2047 documents.

“A prosperous Odisha will be built by 2036. For this, 36 programmes have been prepared. Odisha will be made a $500 billion economy by its centenary,” the Chief Minister said.He said 36 top priority programmes have been identified to make a significant impact on key sectors by 2036. This is a strategic initiative termed as ‘36 for 36’, which will accelerate the journey of growth of Odisha, Majhi added.

The Chief Minister said the programmes will be taken up with a ‘whole of government’ approach to realise the vision.Clear-cut programmes will be prepared and steps taken in 36 areas such as economy, industry, education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, science and research, innovation, women empowerment, rural development, tribal welfare, Odia language, culture and promotion of Odia ‘Asmita’ (pride), he said. Steps will be taken to ensure all kinds of basic amenities reach the people in the lower stratum of society by 2036, he said.The government has taken an ambitious resolution to make Odisha a prosperous State by 2036. Besides, Odisha will also play an important role in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, Majhi said.

He said the vision document is a roadmap for the dreams of 4.5 crore people of the State and a promise for future generations.

Stating that the preparation of the vision document has reached the final stage, Majhi said the draft is ready and the final document will be prepared after consulting with experts.”Our vision document is being prepared for the people and by the people. More than 3.2 lakh suggestions have been received from the citizens of Odisha and also Odias living abroad,” he said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used to prepare the document, he said, adding that Odisha is the first State in India which is preparing the document by analysing the data and suggestions given by the public with the help of AI.The Chief Minister said MLAs and MPs have also been requested through letters to give their valuable feedback, given their long experience.

A State-level consultation workshop was held on Friday while three regional workshops will be held in Sambalpur, Balasore and Jeypore in the coming days, he said.