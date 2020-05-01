38 perish in South Korea warehouse fire

Seoul: At least 38 people were killed as a fire ripped through a warehouse in South Korea's Icheon city, with rescue workers continuing their search for missing persons amid the charred rubble on Thursday.

The fire, one of the country's deadliest in years, engulfedthe four-storey building under construction in the city, 50 km southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday afternoon and was put out five hours later, reports Yonhapnews Agency.

Most of the 38 deceased were construction workers. Eightinjured people were in serious condition as of Thursday morning, while twoothers sustained minor injuries. Firefighters brought in excavators to search every corner ofthe warehouse as they struggle to confirm if any more victims remain in thewreckage.