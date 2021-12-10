3rd Dose not Needed Before 9 months of 2nd Vaccine: Health official tell Parliamentary Panel

A Department-related Standing committee for both health as well as family welfare, which was led by the Professor Ramgopal Yadav, on Thursday had held a meeting on varied crucial issues with regards to the health of the citizens as well as challenges faced by them because of Covid-19 variant, Omicron.



The officers who were present for the meeting included CMR DG and Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Joint Secretary-health Lav Agarwal.

The committee congratulated the health ministry for its swift approach to deal with unknown enemy like Omicron and also for its exemplary efforts in the previous 2 weeks.

The members have asked about the India's plan to start booster doses, to be given the fact that numerous nations have already begun administering them. The officials from the health ministry, including the Indian council of Medical Research(ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava, have told the committee that the central govt is not calling it as booster dose and what it must be called is the 3rd dose.

It was also said to the committee that, the additional dose must not be taken before 9 months of taking the 2nd dose. Presently, India has not developed or gotten any research or made any policy with regards to administering the additional 3rd dose to its people.

The members were also conveyed that additional research as well as data is still awaited before our nation, India can begin administering the vaccine to the children.

Members were also informed that presently there are about 23 cases of Omicron in India and nearing to 2303 cases of Omicron is present across the world in 57 nations.

Presently there is no data, which show deaths because of this variant in any part of the world, including our nation, India. In fact, those patients who were tested positive in India for Omicron have shown very light symptoms and, in a few cases, they have been asymptomatic, the officers have stated.

One of the members in the committee has asked the officers about the reason as to why there cases are rising among the elite and educated and not among the people who are from poor backgrounds. Officers have stated that, in the urban areas many people have double vaccinated and have let their guard down and have louted all possible covid norms.

Another member has asked as to what the government is doing to make sure the people do not get lax as what happened before the 2nd wave of Covid and the panic which followed.

Officers from the health ministry has informed that, members from the government have been making numerous efforts to publicise the significance of Covid protocols and the need for each individual eligible to take the vaccine.

Members have also expressed their reservations with regards to the cost of the RT-PCR especially at the airport, where it is essential for travellers. The Ministry officials have informed the committee that, the matter is under consideration and soon will update can be expected with regards to reduced cost of the test.

The government is making efforts to do research with regarding the nature of omicron virus, its impact, symptoms and as to how effective the vaccine can prove against it, the members were told. Genome sequencing would hold the key to many of these questions.

Members have also suggested to the committee that, it is significant for the health ministry to hold timely briefing so that any myths as well as misconceptions can be dealt at the earliest.