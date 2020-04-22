4 more policemen hit by virus in New Delhi

New Delhi: Three more policemen have been found coronavirus positive in the national capital. All of them are deployed at the Central district's Nabi Karim police station.

The trio have been isolated from other staff and police personnel who came into their contact have been asked to stay in-home quarantine. Earlier, eight policemen in the Chandni Mahal police station of the same district had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A sub-inspector (SI), who was part of a team which escorted nine Tablighi Jamaat followers to a quarantine facility in UP'd Bijnor district after their return from Delhi, was declared corona positive on Monday, making him the first policeman in Uttar Pradesh to be infected with the virus. Of the nine persons who escorted to the facility on April 13, six tested corona positive on Friday last week.