4 poachers held in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Baripada: Forest department personnel arrested four poachers and two timber smugglers from Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district during patrolling, an official said on Sunday.

The Similipal Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), deployed in Jenabil wildlife range in the STR, nabbed two poachers while two others who were carrying guns managed to escape, said STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni.

Similarly, the Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed in Dukura wildlife range in the tiger reserve along with the local staff nabbed two poachers while seven others managed to escape from the spot, he said.

Gogineni said two country-made guns, four iron rods used for loading the gun, three billhooks, gunpowder, sulphur and iron balls were seized from the accused persons.

During the patrolling in Champagarh beat of Pithabata north wildlife range in the STR, two persons were nabbed when they were illegally cutting Kasi tree (Bridelia retusa) in the forest.

Three cases have been registered by the forest officials and further investigation is going on to nab others involved in the cases.

