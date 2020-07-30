450 new cases take J&K's Coronavirus tally near 20K, death toll 365

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 456 new cases, taking the Union Territory's Covid-19 tally close to the 20,000 mark at 19,869, while 17 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the UTs death toll to 365.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 17 patients died of Covid-19 on Thursday, one from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir division.

Of the 450 new cases reported on Thursday, 83 were from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division.

On the positive side, 11,842 patients have completely recovered and the number of active cases in the UT is now 7,662, out of which 1,850 are in Jammu division and 5,812 are in Kashmir division.