  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

4.6 kg MDMA worth crores seized in Chittorgarh, one held

4.6 kg MDMA worth crores seized in Chittorgarh, one held
x
Highlights

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district seized 4.6 kg of MDMA powder worth several crores of rupees in the international market, officials...

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district seized 4.6 kg of MDMA powder worth several crores of rupees in the international market, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi said that a police team searched a car coming from Neemuch and discovered four plastic packets containing white MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) powder.

The car driver, identified as Ankit Singh Sisodia (30), a resident of Anand Vihar in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested, and the narcotic substance was confiscated, according to the SP.

The officer further explained that MDMA is a synthetic party drug popular among youth, with one gram selling for thousands of rupees in the illegal market.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick