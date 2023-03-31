6 Dies In Delhi From Suffocation

According to authorities, six members of a family died in their Delhi home from suffocation when mosquito repellent dripped on the mattress and released deadly gas overnight. The family resided in North East Delhi's Shastri Park neighborhood. Once the fire service got a call regarding a fire at about 8.52 am, three fire tenders were dispatched to the property.



Joy Tirkey, DCP North East district, reported that Shastri Park Police Station received a call early on Friday morning reporting a home fire close to Machhi Market on Mazar Wala Road. The wounded had been transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital when police arrived on the scene.

According to Tirkey, a burning mosquito coil had apparently spilled over a mattress some point during the night. Inmates lost unconscious as a result of the noxious gases, and subsequently died from asphyxia.

Meanwhile, nine people in all were engaged in the event, two of whom are requiring burn injury treatment, and one was released after receiving first aid. There are four males, a woman, and a toddler among the dead.