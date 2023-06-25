ADGP Kashmir chairs joint meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of Police, BSF and CRPF at Police Control Room Kashmir where threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of upcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Sunday.

“During the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir emphasized the need for a multi-layered security approach, incorporating the expertise and resources of multiple security agencies. Discussions revolved around strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance measures, and augmenting personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route,” a police statement said.

“Various aspects of security, including the threat perception, crowd management, traffic control, and emergency response mechanisms, were thoroughly analyzed and reviewed.”

Beside “various SOPs related to counter all types of terror attacks, counter drone attacks, natural disasters, L&O situations were revised and modified.”

ADGP urged the officers to remain vigilant and proactive, keeping abreast of the latest security protocols and intelligence inputs.

ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance security and mitigate potential threats by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the Amarnath Yatra route in order to identify and neutralize any possible terror threat.

The officers were also guided to boost the surveillance and threat detection by using advanced drone technology besides, real time aerial surveillance over the pilgrimage route.