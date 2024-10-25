Admin move to ensure zero casualty

Dhenkanal: The district administration has mobilised all department heads and staff to expedite evacuation and ensure zero casualty in view of cyclone Dana hitting the Odisha coast early on Friday. Dhenkanal Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said the administrative machinery is being activated to ensure zero casualty. The administration has decided to evacuate 9,398 people from 1,028 villages in the district.

More than 5,000 people have been already been shifted to safe places such as cyclone shelters and school buildings. The administration provided food to the people staying in shelter homes. A total of 414 temporary shelters were opened on Wednesday night. Field officers and staff are appealing to people to shift to cyclone shelters and nearby school buildings with their essentials.

Fire Officer Prasant Kumar Dhala told mediapersons that they are prepared to meet any emergency situation. The PWD department is ready with 59 JCBs, 58 tractors, 63 cutters, 520 labourers and 11 field officers. Agriculture department officials are creating awareness about short-term paddy cutting before the arrival of cyclone.

Kapilash Zoo will remain closed for two days. Besides, the district administration has announced block level-wise helpline numbers.