Advance alert issued to Kerala: Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that advance warnings on heavy rainfall in Kerala were issued to the state government at least a week ahead of the deadly landslides in Wayanad.

Replying to a discussion in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said "On July 18, it was forecast that Kerala's western coast would experience above-normal rainfall. On July 25, it was forecast that there would be heavy rain.

On July 23 itself, eight teams of the NDRF were sent to the region." Shah said about six years ago, experts from IIT-Delhi had suggested relocating people from the landslide-affected areas, but their advice was not heeded to.