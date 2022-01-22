After Independence growth only for few families: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that after Independence, the new development was for only a few families in Delhi, but today the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking and is building new places of pride and giving them grandeur.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking after virtually inaugurating the new Circuit House in Somnath, Gujarat via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, state ministers, MPs, Temple Trust members were among those present on the occasion.

"It is our own government that built Babasaheb Memorial in Delhi, the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameshwaram. Similarly, the places associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Shyamji Krishna Varma have been given due stature. Adivasi museums are also being built across the country to bring forth the glorious history of our tribal society", the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on the potential of the newly developed places, the Prime Minister said that despite the pandemic 75 lakh people have come to see the Statue of Unity and such places will take our identity along with tourism to new heights.

The Prime Minister pointed out that tourism plays a major role in the economy of many countries of the world. "We have infinite possibilities like this in every state and in every field", he said.