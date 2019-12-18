After Jamia, CAA fire engulfs Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi: Violence returned to Delhi on Tuesday as angry protesters poured into the streets and pelted stones and pieces of brick at policemen and damaged several buses in Seelampur-Jaffrabad area, located in the capital territory's northeast.

The demonstration is the latest example of widespread discontent with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a law that deals with refugee naturalisation and which critics say is anti-Muslim.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police said the situation is under control in the area. However, it is not clear which organisation was behind the protest.

According to reports, a Deputy Commissioner of Police was injured in the clashes between protesters and the police in the area.

DCP, Shahadra, Amit Sharma was hit on the head by a stone, witnesses said. Several others were also injured in the clashes with the police. They have been admitted to hospitals.

With the situation turning worse, the police rushed five additional companies at the spot to help control the situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations near the Seelampur area in northeast Delhi in view the protest.

"Entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC tweeted.

Earlier in the morning Delhi Metro had closed Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations. The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out in the New Friends area in South Delhi.