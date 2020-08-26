After losing job, driver commits suicide: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India]: A 40-years-old driver died by suicide after being laid off from his job in Delhi's Tigri area on Tuesday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh (40) a resident of JJ Camp, Tigri. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room, police said.

"The deceased was working as a driver. A suicide note was also found there in which the deceased had written that some persons had laid him off him from his job and due to this he was committing suicide. His wife died 2 years ago due to TB. He has 4 children and presently not doing any work from the last 3 months," police said in a statement.

The dead body has been preserved at AIIMS Hospital mortuary and postmortem will be conducted after COVID-19 test, police said.

Proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC are being done, police said.