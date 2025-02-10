Agents who facilitated ‘dunki’ route travel being identified

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said those travel agents involved in sending the state youth abroad through illegal routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

He further said that the state government has already established proper mechanisms for citizens seeking employment opportunities abroad, ensuring they do not victims of fraud in any manner. A US military aircraft brought back 104 illegal Indian immigrants last week, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Of these deportees, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Several of them from Haryana have narrated the ordeal they faced after being duped by unscrupulous travel agents and have demanded action against them. Interacting with reporters in Faridabad, Chief Minister Saini said those involved in sending the state’s youths abroad through illegal (‘dunki’) routes are being identified and strict action will be taken against them. He reiterated that the state government will introduce a law aimed at controlling illegal immigration strictly. The proposed legislation will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he further said.