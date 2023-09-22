AIADMK And BJP Hint At Reconciliation Amidst Alliance Uncertainty

Three days after the AIADMK terminated its alliance with the BJP, leaders from both parties have hinted at the possibility of reconciliation between them. Sellur K Raju, a senior AIADMK leader, clarified that his party doesn't have any fundamental issues with the BJP or its state unit. Instead, he pointed out that AIADMK cadres were upset by the comments made by BJP state president K Annamalai regarding the late leader Arignar C N Annadurai.



Later in the day, Annamalai also expressed that there were no underlying problems between the AIADMK and BJP. Both parties, he stated, share a common desire for Narendra Modi to continue as Prime Minister, which serves as a unifying factor. However, Annamalai maintained that he would not apologize for his remarks about Anna.



Sellur Raju, speaking to reporters in Madurai, emphasized that the AIADMK had not made any negative statements about the BJP as a whole. Their concern lay with how the state BJP chief had expressed certain views. Raju explained that while AIADMK cadres venerated Muthuramalainga Thevar, they held Anna in high regard as their leader. He further stressed that there were no significant issues with the BJP leadership, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief J.P. Nadda, as they treated Edappadi Palaniswami with respect.



However, when asked about the continuation of the alliance, Raju mentioned that their leadership had already made a decision, indicating that the matter might have been settled.



In Coimbatore, Annamalai reiterated that he personally didn't have any issues with the AIADMK. He declined to respond directly to the AIADMK leaders' remarks about the alliance termination, suggesting that the national leaders of the BJP would handle such matters.



Commenting on the situation, senior journalist GC Shekhar explained that as elections approached, both the AIADMK and BJP were likely to reconcile because of their political needs and pressures. He drew a parallel with the past cooperation between the DMK and Congress, despite initial criticisms. Shekhar noted that while Annamalai's remarks about Anna were historical in nature, they hadn't triggered a strong reaction from the DMK. This indicated that there were possibilities for the AIADMK and BJP to collaborate again.

Senior journalist Durai Karuna emphasized that the DMK-led alliance had grown stronger since the 2021 Assembly polls, and the AIADMK and BJP needed to unite to effectively compete. However, he pointed out that the AIADMK's refusal to accommodate other parties like AMMK, OPS, and VK Sasikala could complicate matters. If the BJP formed an alliance with similar-minded parties, it might leave the AIADMK isolated. Therefore, both the AIADMK and BJP appeared to have little choice but to work together.