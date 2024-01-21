AIIMS Delhi Reverses Half-Day Closure Decision For Ram Mandir Ceremony

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has reversed its earlier decision to observe a half-day closure until 2:30 pm on January 22 in light of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony. In an official statement, AIIMS announced that the outpatient department will remain open to attend to patients with scheduled appointments, ensuring minimal inconvenience to them.



This reversal comes after AIIMS Delhi initially declared on Saturday that it would have a half-day closure on January 22, with the hospital shutting down until 2:30 pm to partake in the celebrations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The earlier statement from the hospital's Administrative Officer had assured that critical services would remain operational during this period.



The decision to keep the outpatient department open reflects AIIMS' commitment to maintaining essential medical services and prioritizing patient care, even as the institution acknowledges the significance of the cultural and religious event taking place on January 22.

