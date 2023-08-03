AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes

Live
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is well-known for treating patients suffering from numerous diseases from all over the world
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is well-known for treating patients suffering from numerous diseases from all over the world, and because of the world-class and modern medical facilities offered here, people from both India and abroad seek treatment. Taking another step toward offering better and more comfortable treatment to patients, the AIIMS administration is now preparing to cure ailments using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
According to a senior AIIMS official, artificial intelligence would be extensively utilised in the health industry in the future. AI has the potential to be extremely beneficial in clinical settings, quality treatment, and safety, among other things. As a result of this, the AIIMS administration has already begun to plan for the future. So that patients can benefit from better and faster treatment options.The AIIMS administration has formed a committee to make recommendations based on research on the future use of AI, drones, and robots in the field of medicine, as well as to assist in developing a strategy for its implementation.
According to an AIIMS official, if 500 diabetic patients are treated at AIIMS, a data set will be created using their complete information. On the basis of this, a standard must be established as to what can be included in the treatment if the patient is over the age of 45, has an obesity problem, or has diabetes.
AI can also determine what type of treatment the patient is receiving and how good it is. When does a patient visit the doctor, and how long does it take for his or her treatment to begin? Treatment typically takes a long time to begin. It is something that the AIIMS administration can focus on. At the same time, doctors take time to realize that some patients require immediate treatment. even after reviewing the sample in the lab. The use of AI in such circumstances will demonstrate that such patients demand immediate treatment.