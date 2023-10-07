Air India has unveiled its first new look, featuring a new logo and design

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Air India on Saturday released the first look of its Airbus A350 aircraft after rebranding, featuring the company's logo and design. The airline acquired Air India in January 2000 and has undergone numerous changes since then. The first Airbus A350 has been painted in the new color in Toulouse, France, and is expected to be in service in the coming winter season.

Air India posted pictures of the aircraft with the handle X and wrote, Here is the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our aircraft, the A350, will start coming home in the winter season.According to the images released by Air India, the airplane has a fresh appearance. The airplane has undergone several aesthetic alterations. The word Air India is visible in red on the right side, near the airline's windows. The tail design has changed somewhat. The tail's outline is a combination of orange, red, gold, and purple stripes.

Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus #FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #Airbus350 pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx — Air India (@airindia) October 6, 2023

The latest photos were shot at the paint shop of Air India's facility in Toulouse, France. The A350s will begin to arrive this winter. Air India, which is owned by Tata Sons, altered its logo and livery in August to coincide with the arrival of brand new A350 aircraft in December 2023.



During a ceremony in Delhi, the airline revealed its new logo, dubbed 'The Vista,' which is inspired by the top of a golden window frame and represents limitless opportunities, forward-thinking, and the airline's assertive and optimistic vision for the future.

According to reports, Air India has launched a huge warehouse in Delhi to hold over 1,000,000 technical spare parts for aircraft. This will enhance the flight turnaround time. Maharaja, Air India's mascot for many years, may be eliminated.If reports are to be believed, they can be used in a new role in airport lounges and premium classes. The Maharaja has been associated with the airline's image for years.