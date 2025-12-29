Ajit Pawar Announces Joint NCP Campaign With Sharad Pawar Faction For Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Elections

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the two rival factions of the NCP will come together to contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections. This will be the first instance since the party split that both groups have agreed to jointly fight a civic body election in the state.

While confirming the alliance, Pawar did not reveal how seats would be divided between the two factions, even as the deadline for filing nominations approaches. Acknowledging the anticipation around the announcement, he remarked that opposition parties were closely watching when the NCP would release its list of candidates, adding that his party was also observing the choices made by rivals.

Speaking during a campaign event in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar signalled a thaw within the Pawar family and the party, saying that the NCP and NCP (SP) were moving forward together for the civic polls and that the family had begun to reunite. He expressed confidence in the support he has received from the region over the years and urged party workers to remain vigilant and focused.

Pawar also took aim at opposition parties, claiming that the NCP had a strong track record of development in Pimpri-Chinchwad and accused past administrations of pushing the city into debt. Emphasising unity, he said that for the municipal elections, the party symbols associated with both factions had come together, reflecting renewed cohesion within the family and the organisation.

He further advised party workers to prioritise campaigning and steer clear of unnecessary controversies, reiterating that development would remain the party’s core message. The Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections are scheduled for January 15.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that discussions between the two NCP factions are also ongoing regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Talks had earlier stalled, prompting the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) to resume discussions with its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies. However, the party’s absence from alliance talks on Sunday has fuelled speculation about possible shifts in civic-level political alignments.