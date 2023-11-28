All 41 trapped workers extricated from Uttarakhand tunnel

Dehradun: After 17 days of mega operation, all the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi were safely extricated on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the site, where multiple ambulances and medical teams were kept ready for the trapped workers.

As soon the workers were pulled out of the under-construction tunnel, a part of which had collapsed on November 12, they were rushed to the hospital in ambulances.

Rat-hole mining was started on Monday evening as rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel entered its 16th day.

The relief and rescue work is being carried out by international experts, NDRF, SDRF, Army and BRO, among others.