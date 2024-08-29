All eligible women of family can get ‘Subhadra’ benefits

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida on Tuesday said all eligible women, including more than one member of a family, will be able to get the benefits of Subhadra Yojana.

According to the guidelines of the scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two equal instalments. Over five years, each eligible woman will receive a total of Rs 50,000. The finance assistance scheme, named after the sister of Lord Jagannath, was one of the major promises made by the BJP for women in its election manifesto in Odisha. The party came to power in June.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the State Assembly, Parida said all eligible women in the age-group of 21-60 years will get the benefit of the Subhadra Yojana. “There are 1.37 crore women in this age-group in Odisha. Excluding the higher income and economically sound women, about 1.08 crore women will be covered under the scheme,” said Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development department. If there are two or three eligible women in one family, all will get the benefit, she said. “All eligible women including those who are getting widow pension and scholarship from the government will get the assistance,” the Deputy Chief Minister said. “We will fulfil our pre-poll promise,” she said. The State government

has announced it will launch a portal for the scheme as well. A call centre will also be set up. The assistance will be deposited directly into the beneficiaries’

Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts and they will also receive a Subhadra Debit Card, Prabhati said.