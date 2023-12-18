Allahabad High Court reserves order on Eidgah survey in Mathura

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on holding a survey at the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Mathura.

On December 15, the Supreme Court refused to stay the High Court’s December 14 order which allowed the primary survey of mosque by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners.

During the hearing, a decision could not be taken by a three-member team of advocate commissioners regarding the form of survey to be conducted.

The Muslim petitioners argued that their plea in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case was pending in the Supreme Court.

Following this, the High Court decided to reserve its order.

Over a dozen petitions are pending before the High Court regarding the Eidgah complex, with the Hindu side claiming that the mosque was constructed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb by demolishing a temple on 13.37 acres of Lord Krishna's birthplace.