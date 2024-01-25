Alleging nexus, Congress organises ‘BJD-BJP wedding’

Bhubaneswar: The Congress in Odisha on Thursday organised a ''wedding'' that had nothing to do with two persons but two political parties -- the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in the State.

Alleging that the two parties were in a ''live-in relationship'' for long, the Congress workers organised the wedding of sorts at the busy Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar.

''The BJD and the BJP have been in a live-in relationship for the past 23 years. We have organised their wedding so that they don’t get a bad name in society,'' Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said. ''They roam holding hands in Delhi's Lodhi Garden, and stage drama of political opponents in Odisha,'' he alleged.

Kumar, the Congress's in-charge of Odisha, said the BJD has supported the BJP-led government whenever an ''anti-people'' bill was introduced in Parliament.