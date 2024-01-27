Amit Shah cancels Bengal visit amid political crisis in Bihar

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his two-day visit to West Bengal amid growing political uncertainty in the neigbouring Bihar.

“We have now been informed from New Delhi that the Home Minister will not be able to visit Bengal this time,” a BJP state committee member said.

The BJP state committee member said that Shah was supposed to arrive in Kolkata on Sunday, with a packed schedule for two days.

He was scheduled to have an organisational meeting at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district to discuss the organisation affairs in the four Lok Sabha constituencies in the district.

In Kolkata, he was scheduled to hold an organisation meeting with the top state BJP leadership to take stock of the preparations of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

During the tour he also was scheduled to hold a public rally at Mecheda in East Midnapore, which is the native district of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

JD-U Chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 9th time on Sunday. Bihar had a coalition government head by Nitish Kumar and supported by RJD along with other alliance parties. Nitish Kumar's JD-U was also an ally of Congress-led INDIA bloc.