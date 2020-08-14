New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, said on Friday that his latest report was negative though he will remain in home isolation for some more days.

"I thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have wished well for me and my family during this period. I Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah tweeted.

He also tweeted to thank the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for his treatment.

On August 2, Shah had tweeted about his corona positive report after initial symptoms of the disease. He said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Ever since he was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital.