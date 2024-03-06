Live
Just In
Annamalai-led TN BJP delegation leaves for Delhi to finalise LS candidates
Chennai: A delegation of BJP leaders of Tamil Nadu led by its state president, K. Annamalai, on Wednesday left for New Delhi to meet the party's central leadership to finalise the list of candidates from the state.
The delegation comprised Annamalai, Union Minister of state for fisheries L.Murugan, senior leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, former All India secretary H. Raja, K.P. Ramalingam (former MP), Nainar Nagendran and Kesava Vinayagam.
The party state leadership has been meeting probable candidates for the last few days on the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
It is to be noted that after a six-month gruelling padayatra, ‘En Mann, En Makkal (My land, My people), Annamalai has brought the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP into the centre of state politics.
The BJP is trying to pitch in a new politics devoid of Dravidian politics and has snapped its ties with its alliance partner of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK, and is on its own.
The party state leaders are tight-lipped on the probable candidate list and refused to speak to the media while leaving for New Delhi from Chennai airport.