Another elephant electrocuted

Dhenkanal: A 10-year-old female elephant was electrocuted and its carcass was found on a private land at Bariharagadi village in Hindol forest range on Monday. The elephant bore injury marks on its body. The forest officials arrested Prabhakar Sahu for laying electric wire near his farm field.

The elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with Low Tension line near the illegal fence. Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Kumar Swain, Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kar and other forest officers visited the spot.

A post-mortem of the elephant was conducted. Eariler, a five-year-old elephant was found dead at Sarpali village in Naktideul area of Sambalpur district after coming across a live wire. The live wire was allegedly laid by someone to steal electricity.