Anti-Corruption Officers Assaulted By Revenue Clerks In Uttar Pradesh

An anti-corruption team in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki faced an assault by a group of revenue clerks on Sunday after apprehending some of them for taking bribes, police reported. The team was monitoring the activities of these government employees when the attack occurred.

The tension began when anti-corruption officials arrested two revenue clerks and a clerical assistant based on a farmer's complaint. Following their arrest, another complaint surfaced about bribery involving additional revenue clerks.

On December 17, while the anti-corruption team was surveilling the clerks, a group of them launched an attack, vandalizing the officers' vehicle, according to police sources. Visuals from the scene showed police arriving and detaining a man with a bloodied face. The complainant farmer, who also sustained injuries during the scuffle, was escorted away by authorities.

In the aftermath, the revenue clerks gathered at the local police station, accusing the anti-corruption team of misconduct. Meanwhile, the farmer and a member of the anti-corruption team filed a formal complaint against the clerks. A woman revenue clerk also submitted a counter-complaint against the officers.

"On December 17, our anti-corruption team apprehended revenue clerks for taking bribes and registered a case. During this operation, eight to ten individuals assaulted our officers," said Barabanki ASP Akhilesh Narayan Singh. He added, "A counter-complaint has also been filed, and we are analyzing CCTV footage to investigate further."

Police continue their investigation to determine the sequence of events and take appropriate legal action.