Apex court junks plea for 100% manual counting of VVPAT slips
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to examine a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India for a 100% manual counting of voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in addition to electronic counting by the control unit.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan was dealing with the plea of one Hans Raj Jain against the August 12, 2024 judgment of the Delhi High Court on the issue.
“We do not find any good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment (of the Delhi High Court). The special leave petition is dismissed,” the CJI said, dismissing his appeal.
The CJI said a Supreme Court Bench led by him had passed a judgment raising similar issues previously, and it couldn’t be agitated again and again. Rejecting the pleas seeking 100% cross-verification of data with VVPAT records, the Supreme Court then held EVMs were safe, simple, secure, and user-friendly.
The Delhi High Court on August 12, last year referred to Supreme Court judgments and dismissed Jain’s plea. It subsequently rejected a plea seeking the review of its verdict.