Army Officer's Move to Seek Help from Sonu Sood for Covid Care Facility, Triggers Debate: A Big Embarrassment for Modi Government

Recently an Indian Army Commanding Officer, who has been stationed in the Western Sector, has requested assistance from Sonu Sood, an Indian actor, producer, model and philanthropist.

In the letter, the CO of the infantry Battalion, has told Sonu Sood, he would be recognized across the nation for any assistance in setting up Covid Care facility, as he would be joining hands with the Indian Army. The letter also apprised Sonu Sood, about the plans to come up with a 200-bedded Covid Care Centre at the infantry Battalion, Jaisalmer Military Station.

The Senior Army officer stated, disapproving the step taken by the CO, "It was over-enthusiastic behavior, even though, intentions may be right and CO's aim was to get the facility started at the earliest. But this not the right way, he should not have done this; instead he should have waited and procured everything needed for the Covid Facility through government funds.

The Senior Army officer, further added, there exist no shortfall in public funds.

In the letter addressing to the Sood, the officer had written, that they have limited resources available to them and they require additional equipments. The needed equipment mentioned in the letter, to be offered under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) included

04 - ICU Beds

10 - Oxygen Concentrators

10 - Jumbo oxygen cylinders (7000 litres)

01 - X-Ray machine

02 - Generator sets

1 - KVA

The Army Officer in his letter has also stated that "Army would remain ever grateful to Sonu Sood for his generous act".

Major General SB Asthana (Retd) Defence Analysts stated that, the officer has followed procedure, which is not as per the traditions in the Army as normally there exists no dearth of resources for such requirements". He further added, but the intentions were noble.

Another officer stated, "such behavior may have long term effect as tomorrow a letter may be written to any political figure or the intention might be, to attain mere publicity. In normal circumstances, the tradition we follow is, we tend to approach the senior officers in the hierarchy, if we need any additional resources, the senior officials also have emergency financial powers to help meet our emergency needs".

The Army has got provisions for such dire circumstances in case of emergency procurement and the Army commanders as well as Corp Commanders have also got financial powers to approve them.