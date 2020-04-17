Army to strictly observe 'no movement' till April 19

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday issued a directive to all its military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units, asking them to strictly ensure no movement of forces till April 19 in view of the extended lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. India went under a total shutdown of 21 days from March 25 to April 14 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extending the lockdown till May 3 but added that certain restrictions could be lifted from April 20.

In the Army headquarters, the wings handling military operations, military intelligence, operational logistics and strategic movement will carry out their functions with bare minimum staff strength till April 19, according to the order.

In Northern and Eastern commands, the intelligence branch will also function as usual. "In view of the extension of lockdown, all military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units will observe strict 'No Movement' till April 19," the order said.

It also mentioned that offices in Army headquarters, command headquarters and formation headquarters would start functioning with 50 per cent manpower from April 19 to May 3. It said all training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3, adding directions on actions to be taken post the lockdown period will be issued on receipt of fresh orders from the government. -- PTI Indian Railways has decided to start two special trains for military to meet operational requirements of Indian Army at northern and eastern borders, the force said on Thursday.

The Indian Army is also coordinating with the Railway Ministry for plying for additional trains for military purpose in coming weeks. "To meet the operational requirements of Northern and Eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run," Indian Army stated. It said both the trains will start from Bengaluru. The first train will start on April 17 and reach Jammu and the second train will begin on April 18 for Guwahati.