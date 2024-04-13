Arunachal MLA escapes road accident with minor injuries

  • Menu
Former Union Minister and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, and three others, were injured on Saturday when his car collided with another vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, the police said.

Itanagar: Former Union Minister and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, and three others, were injured on Saturday when his car collided with another vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, the police said.

A police officer said that Ering's car crashed with another vehicle near Sille village along the National Highway. Following the accident, he was immediately taken to the hospital.

A vehicle abruptly came out of the BJP's party office in Sille and hit the MLA's vehicle, turning both vehicles upside down.

The MLA received minor injuries to the head and hand while the other occupants of the vehicle received slight injuries.

Ering, a BJP candidate in the Pasighat West seat, was going to attend an election campaign event before the mishap.

He quit the Congress in February and joined the BJP.

